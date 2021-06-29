Jill Biden strikes a powerful pose in an Oscar de la Renta dress for Vogue cover

While all of her previous fashion outings have been powerful, it seems the first lady is an Oscar de la Renta loyalist. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool)

Jill Biden, the first lady of the United States, has graced the new cover of Vogue magazine for its August 2021 issue. Dressed in an Oscar de la Renta midnight blue dress with floral details, she has been photographed smiling by Annie Leibovitz.

The striking cover photo has been clicked at The White House in Washington, DC. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The first lady keeps her look chic and classy, opting for minimal accessories — she wears earrings by Tiffany & Co. and has styled her hair in soft waves with help from Sally Hershberger.

This Vogue issue is significant not only because Jill — as the first lady — is being featured for the first time, but also because it comes after a four-year hiatus of first ladies gracing the fashion magazine cover, a CNN report states.

In the accompanying feature story, she tells Jonathan Van Meter, “During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared. When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again. I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected. People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody’s arms. But also…he’s just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature.”

The first lady also says that when she was the second lady, “I always said, ‘I will never waste this platform.’”

“And now I have a bigger platform, and I feel every day, like….What could I give up? That I would want to give up? Nothing. If anything, I feel like adding more things, but I know it’s not possible, because you want to stay centered, because you want to do things well. And there’s so much to do. There is…so. Much. To. Do.”

While all of her previous fashion outings have been powerful, it seems the first lady is an Oscar de la Renta loyalist. For she has worn the designer on many occasions.

She had worn a lemon-printed Oscar de la Renta dress on International Women’s Day this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (@flotus)

Prior to that, she wore an Oscar de la Renta mid-length dress with panel detailing and floral embroidery on the day of the acceptance speech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)

Oscar de la Renta has been a favourite among US first ladies, from Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton to Michelle Obama and now Jill Biden wearing it.

What do you think of this cover and her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle