scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

‘They were very pretty’: Jill Biden opens up on backlash over her ‘fishnet’ stockings

The First Lady also said it is important for her to wear clothes from a lot of "young, emerging and diverse designers". She is known to work without a stylist as well

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 2:10:17 pm
jill bidenJill Biden's fashion choices have always turned heads. (Source: drbiden/Instagram)

US First Lady Jill Biden has opened up on the controversy surrounding her “fishnet” stockings in a recent interview.

Speaking to Vogue, the FLOTUS, who featured on the cover of its latest issue, shared her amazement over how much attention is paid to her outfits, adding that the stockings were not fishnet.

The 70-year-old was referring to her look from the time when she stepped off Air Force One in a black blazer and leather skirt and a pair of black stockings. The look invited mixed reactions — while some praised her fashion choices conservatives pointed out that “fishnet” stockings were unbefitting of her role.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jill said they were just “pretty stockings”. “It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail. And they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings,’ she was quoted as saying by the magazine.

jill biden Jill Biden said the stockings were neither fishnet nor lace. (Source: Twitter/file)

The First Lady also said it is important for her to wear clothes from a lot of “young, emerging and diverse designers”. She is known to work without a stylist as well.

“I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my Inauguration outfits, that’s one of the things I considered,” the FLOTUS expressed.

Earlier, Jill Biden also earned appreciation for repeating her clothes. In April, the First lady wore an upcycled navy version of the white Gabriela Hearst dress she wore the night of the inauguration ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabriela Hearst (@gabrielahearst)

“Made and embroidered in New York. It was originally used to fit the inauguration one. The First Lady requested to salvage for another occasion. Double repurposed. New is not always better,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty can ace any look with oodles of elegance; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X