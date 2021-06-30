‘They were very pretty’: Jill Biden opens up on backlash over her ‘fishnet’ stockings

US First Lady Jill Biden has opened up on the controversy surrounding her “fishnet” stockings in a recent interview.

Speaking to Vogue, the FLOTUS, who featured on the cover of its latest issue, shared her amazement over how much attention is paid to her outfits, adding that the stockings were not fishnet.

The 70-year-old was referring to her look from the time when she stepped off Air Force One in a black blazer and leather skirt and a pair of black stockings. The look invited mixed reactions — while some praised her fashion choices conservatives pointed out that “fishnet” stockings were unbefitting of her role.

Jill said they were just “pretty stockings”. “It’s amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail. And they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings,’ she was quoted as saying by the magazine.

The First Lady also said it is important for her to wear clothes from a lot of “young, emerging and diverse designers”. She is known to work without a stylist as well.

“I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my Inauguration outfits, that’s one of the things I considered,” the FLOTUS expressed.

Earlier, Jill Biden also earned appreciation for repeating her clothes. In April, the First lady wore an upcycled navy version of the white Gabriela Hearst dress she wore the night of the inauguration ceremony.

“Made and embroidered in New York. It was originally used to fit the inauguration one. The First Lady requested to salvage for another occasion. Double repurposed. New is not always better,” the designer wrote on Instagram.