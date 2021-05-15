scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Jill Biden carries bag featuring portraits of her pets; here’s how much it costs

The purse featured the faces of the Biden’s German shepherds Major and Champ, as well as her initial painted in white

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2021 9:40:04 pm
Jill BidenJill Biden with her pet dogs Major and Champ. (Source: FLOTUS/Instagram)

Jill Biden has often made heads turn with her fashion choices. The US first lady was recently spotted carrying a bag that featured portraits of her pet dogs.

The FLOTUS was clicked stepping off Air Force one carrying a Valentino Rockstud tote bag, according to CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett. She wore a white dress, paired with a pink blazer and a pair of multi-layered pearls.

The purse featured the faces of the Biden’s German shepherds Major and Champ, as well as her initial painted in white.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
jill biden,valentino bag Jill Biden was recently spotted with this bag. (Source: TheOvalPawffice/Instagram)

Netizens were quite impressed. “Our mom @FLOTUS loves us so much that she likes having us around even when we’re not physically there. Like today, in Charleston West Virginia, where she wore a custom Valentino purse featuring hand painted pawrtraits of our furry, goofy selves,” wrote The Oval Pawffice, a Twitter account dedicated to Major and Champ.

Here’s how others reacted:

 

Also Read |Here’s why people are finding Jill Biden’s latest look relatable

Jill was photographed carrying the purse earlier this month as well, during an outing with husband Joe Biden.

The Valentino purse costs $2,200 (Rs 1,61,214) on the brand’s official website. Customisable pet tote bags are also available for purchase online. “…the new Valentino Garavani tote goes oh-so adorable and extra personal, with a unique handmade print of your pet by the incredible illustrator Riccardo Cusimano,” reads the website.

