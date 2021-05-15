Jill Biden carries bag featuring portraits of her pets; here’s how much it costs

Jill Biden has often made heads turn with her fashion choices. The US first lady was recently spotted carrying a bag that featured portraits of her pet dogs.

The FLOTUS was clicked stepping off Air Force one carrying a Valentino Rockstud tote bag, according to CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett. She wore a white dress, paired with a pink blazer and a pair of multi-layered pearls.

The purse featured the faces of the Biden’s German shepherds Major and Champ, as well as her initial painted in white.

Netizens were quite impressed. “Our mom @FLOTUS loves us so much that she likes having us around even when we’re not physically there. Like today, in Charleston West Virginia, where she wore a custom Valentino purse featuring hand painted pawrtraits of our furry, goofy selves,” wrote The Oval Pawffice, a Twitter account dedicated to Major and Champ.

🐾 Our mom @FLOTUS loves us so much that she likes having us around even when we’re not physically there. Like today, in Charleston West Virginia, where she wore a custom Valentino purse featuring hand painted pawrtraits of our furry, goofy selves. #DOTUSFashion #Pawlentino #JB pic.twitter.com/5pSGxLzMjL — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 DOTUS Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) May 14, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

Love the Valentino Rockstud tote bag. — Exhausted (@Leney_3) May 14, 2021

That’s so pawdorable. You’re always in her heart. (Hopefully she fills that bag with nom noms for her return..). 💕🐕💕 — Char2021 (@Char20205) May 14, 2021

That’s very nice. Your hoomom has excellent taste. 💙 — Mary S 🌊 (@PattySissyMom) May 14, 2021

Jill was photographed carrying the purse earlier this month as well, during an outing with husband Joe Biden.

The Valentino purse costs $2,200 (Rs 1,61,214) on the brand’s official website. Customisable pet tote bags are also available for purchase online. “…the new Valentino Garavani tote goes oh-so adorable and extra personal, with a unique handmade print of your pet by the incredible illustrator Riccardo Cusimano,” reads the website.