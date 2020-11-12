Jill Biden’s blue dress sells out within hours of victory speech event

Jill Biden looked pretty in a blue dress on the night of the acceptance speech ceremony. (Source: oscardelarenta/Instagram)

When US President-elect Joe Biden delivered his presidential acceptance speech, his wife and to-be First Lady Jill Biden joined him on stage.

Turns out the outfit Jill wore that day sold out within a few hours, reported The Independent. On the day of the acceptance speech, Jill wore a blue Oscar de la Renta mid-length dress with panel detailing and floral embroidery.

At the time of the event, Jill’s dress was available on designer outlet website The Outnet for $1,707 (Rs 1,27,457). And then it sold out just in some hours.

Oscar de la Renta has been a favourite among First Ladies, from Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton to Michelle Obama. Soon after the event, the designer label also took to social media to congratulate the Bidens.

“Today we congratulate our president-elect Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. Jill Biden, standing beside, wears a navy floral vine dress by Oscar de la Renta.”

The designer also went on to share some details about the dress in another Instagram post. “A closer look at incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s dress, which features house-signature asymmetric drapery and spirited floral-vine embroidery. Co-Creative Director @fernandogarciam1205 and in-house modiste, Luis, prep it in our atelier ahead of her acceptance night debut,” read the caption.

While Biden’s outfit was widely appreciated, it also made a significant political statement. The dress was designed by “Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, both immigrants to the United States who trained under Oscar de la Renta (himself an immigrant from the Dominican Republic),” according to Vogue.

