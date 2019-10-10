‘Jesus Shoes’ filled with holy water sells out within minutes for over Rs 2 lakh

A one-of-its-kind limited edition sneakers, filled with holy water, went out of stock within a few minutes and that too at a colossal price of USD 3,000 (Rs 2,13,106.50) in Washington. The distinctive pair of white Nike Air Max 97s termed ‘Jesus Shoes’ are manufactured by Brooklyn-based creative label MSCHF and its USP is that it was injected with holy water from the Jordan river, reported Fox News.

A closer look at the shoe shows the river water floating in the sole. The shoe also features the Bible verse Matthew 14:25 — the passage describing Jesus walking on water — and a single blood drop to represent the blood of Christ.

MSCHF designers then threaded a crucifix onto the laces of a shoe in each pair, and added a red insole – meant to reference the red Papal shoes that were traditionally worn outside by the Pope, until the current Pope Francis made the decision to don black footwear instead.

However, the design is not affliated to Nike as the shoes, which were bought at Nike retail by MSCHF designers, were reportedly re-designed as part of a “desire for the MSCHF brand to poke fun at collaboration culture”.

While the trainers promptly 'sold out', MSCHF states on its website that new creations devised by the brand will be released online every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

The shoebox also displays an angel and a seal resembling the official papal seal. Gabriel Whaley, founder of the brand, hinted there may be a “second coming” in the future. The MSCHF label releases new items every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.