scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 08, 2022
Must Read

Jersey promotions: Shahid Kapoor plays with colours and prints in recent looks

Usually styled by Anisha Jain, he frequently blends varied colours, prints and fits to serve impeccable looks

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2022 11:30:04 am
Shahid KapoorShahid opted for a multicoloured blazer for the trailer launch of his film. (Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Trust Shahid Kapoor to always experiment with his looks, without losing out on fashion sensibility and style. Usually styled by Anisha Jain, he frequently blends varied colours, prints and fits to serve impeccable looks. It was no different this time as he stepped out to promote his upcoming release, Jersey.

Playing with vibrant colours and funky prints, Shahid’s recent looks are just the right amount of playful and dapper. Scroll more to check them out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 

For the trailer launch of the film, he opted for a multicoloured embroidered blazer by designer Suneet Varma. To balance the loud tone of the blazer, he paired it with a plain black shirt. With his hair swept backwards and broad-rimmed spectacles, he looked absolutely stylish.

ALSO READ |Spring-summer fashion: Seek style inspiration from Mrunal Thakur, Rakulpreet, Tara Sutaria, and others

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 

Who said co-ords are only for women? The actor totally aced this tie-dye printed set from Saaksha & Kinni, consisting of a blue and grey shirt and matching pants. Once again, he wore a pair of sunglasses and rounded off the look with messy hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 

In keeping with his stylish fashion streak, he kept it dapper in this semi-formal ensemble. A vertically striped white shirt, a beige blazer and beige pants summed up this subtle yet fashionable look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 

All-white looks don’t necessarily have to be boring, and Shahid proved just that. He was seen wearing a short white kurta paired with a pair of matching trousers. To keep the look casual, he topped it with an off-white jacket and brown sneakers.

ALSO READ |Pooja Hegde’s latest look is an ultimate summer essential: ‘Kacchi kairi it is!’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 

Styled by Edward Lalrempuia, he kept it funky in this striped red and white blazer and pants set by Sahil Aneja. He paired it with a Basketbone T-shirt by the designer, elevating the perky appeal.

Which look did you like the most?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Express Wanderlust news, Matheran, visiting Matheran, things to do in Matheran, planning a trip to Matheran, hill station of Matheran, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: 10 reasons why you should visit the hill station of Matheran

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement