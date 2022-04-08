Jersey promotions: Shahid Kapoor plays with colours and prints in recent looks

Trust Shahid Kapoor to always experiment with his looks, without losing out on fashion sensibility and style. Usually styled by Anisha Jain, he frequently blends varied colours, prints and fits to serve impeccable looks. It was no different this time as he stepped out to promote his upcoming release, Jersey.

Playing with vibrant colours and funky prints, Shahid’s recent looks are just the right amount of playful and dapper. Scroll more to check them out.

For the trailer launch of the film, he opted for a multicoloured embroidered blazer by designer Suneet Varma. To balance the loud tone of the blazer, he paired it with a plain black shirt. With his hair swept backwards and broad-rimmed spectacles, he looked absolutely stylish.

Who said co-ords are only for women? The actor totally aced this tie-dye printed set from Saaksha & Kinni, consisting of a blue and grey shirt and matching pants. Once again, he wore a pair of sunglasses and rounded off the look with messy hair.

In keeping with his stylish fashion streak, he kept it dapper in this semi-formal ensemble. A vertically striped white shirt, a beige blazer and beige pants summed up this subtle yet fashionable look.

All-white looks don’t necessarily have to be boring, and Shahid proved just that. He was seen wearing a short white kurta paired with a pair of matching trousers. To keep the look casual, he topped it with an off-white jacket and brown sneakers.

Styled by Edward Lalrempuia, he kept it funky in this striped red and white blazer and pants set by Sahil Aneja. He paired it with a Basketbone T-shirt by the designer, elevating the perky appeal.

