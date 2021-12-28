Jersey promotions: Mrunal Thakur shows how to blend style with comfort

Mrunal Thakur has a unique sense of style, one with a perfect blend of chicness and comfort. As such, the actor, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Jersey, with Shahid Kapoor, is serving us some impeccable street fashion goals during the promotions and we are definitely taking notes!

Keeping it cool and casual, she wore a white tank top with matching flared trousers in her recent appearance. She elevated the look with an oversized printed jacket by Dhruv Kapoor, that can be the perfect addition to your wardrobe this winter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

She accessorised the look with black drop earrings, a black belt and pointed black stilettos. To add the finishing touches, she opted for glam makeup.

In another appearance, she sported a super stylish look as she wore a red shirt paired with faux leather black pants. The shirt featured cutouts on the arms and was left half-unbuttoned, giving the look a chic twist.

Mrunal Thakur during the promotions of Jersey. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur during the promotions of Jersey. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She accessorised the look with gold earrings and black ankle boots, keeping it minimal yet elegant. She styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for minimal makeup.

Mrunal Thakur posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal also experimented with the classic denim on denim look and we surely approve! She paired a denim jacket with wide-legged matching jeans. A deep orange tube top added a pop of colour to the look.

She opted for denim on denim. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She opted for denim on denim. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, the highlight of this look was her super stylish black and brown boots with a golden metallic front. She, once again, opted for gold hoops and left her hair open in middle-partition.

She kept it chic in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She kept it chic in this look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For her appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, Mrunal mixed glamour with minimalism. She wore a full-sleeved midi dress in the hues of orange, brown and blue. The dress featured a V-neckline and is perfect for a brunch date.

Mrunal during the promotions of her film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal during the promotions of her film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept the look subtle with just a pair of blue drop earrings and metallic heels.

She was looking lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was looking lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!