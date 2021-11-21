Jeremy Scott announces new Moschino Pets line for furry friends

November 21, 2021 9:40:53 pm
Moschino’s Jeremy Scott has announced a super chic and signature Moschino line for the stylish furry friends. The line will consist of 14 ready-to-wear looks as well as accessories for man’s ‘paw-some’ best friend.
View this post on Instagram
The designer, known for his signature eccentricity in design, announced the line on Instagram, saying “I AM SO EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE THE NEWS 🗞 I VE DESIGNED A MOSCHINO PET LINE ! MODELING THE SOME OF HOUSE SIGNATURES ARE SOME OF THE MOST STYLISH DOGS PHOTOGRAPHED BY @marcus_mam.”
View this post on Instagram
The lineup is designed keeping the signature Moschino styles in focus, like the black biker jacket with zipper embellishments, the trench coat with Moschino’s monogram, and even a miniature, pet-sized version of the tulle ballgown. The line also consists of ‘Moschino Couture!’ t-shirts and hoodies along with a ceramic pet bowl, snapbacks, and leashes and collar sets with the monogram in golden. This is, however, not Moschino’s first collection of pet wear. In 2018, retail giant H&M and Moschino’s collaborative collection had streetwear pieces for pets.
View this post on Instagram
Scott’s latest collection for Moschino was the SS’22 line ‘Ladies Who Lunch’, inspired by children’s toys and complete with accessories that involved lamb bags that referenced the rhyme ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb‘ and feeding bottles.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-