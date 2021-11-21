scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 21, 2021
MUST READ

Jeremy Scott announces new Moschino Pets line for furry friends

These adorable outfits from one of the world's most premier luxury fashion brands give pet fashion a new face

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 21, 2021 9:40:53 pm
Moschino, Moschino Pets

Moschino’s Jeremy Scott has announced a super chic and signature Moschino line for the stylish furry friends. The line will consist of 14 ready-to-wear looks as well as accessories for man’s ‘paw-some’ best friend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@jeremyscott) 

The designer, known for his signature eccentricity in design, announced the line on Instagram, saying “I AM SO EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE THE NEWS 🗞 I VE DESIGNED A MOSCHINO PET LINE ! MODELING THE SOME OF HOUSE SIGNATURES ARE SOME OF THE MOST STYLISH DOGS PHOTOGRAPHED BY @marcus_mam.”

ALSO READ |Puppies, giraffes and bears — Oh My! — on Moschino runway

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marcus Mam (@marcus_mam) 

The lineup is designed keeping the signature Moschino styles in focus, like the black biker jacket with zipper embellishments, the trench coat with Moschino’s monogram, and even a miniature, pet-sized version of the tulle ballgown. The line also consists of ‘Moschino Couture!’ t-shirts and hoodies along with a ceramic pet bowl, snapbacks, and leashes and collar sets with the monogram in golden. This is, however, not Moschino’s first collection of pet wear. In 2018, retail giant H&M and Moschino’s collaborative collection had streetwear pieces for pets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moschino (@moschino) 

Scott’s latest collection for Moschino was the SS’22 line ‘Ladies Who Lunch’, inspired by children’s toys and complete with accessories that involved lamb bags that referenced the rhyme ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb‘ and feeding bottles.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Akansha Ranjan, Alia Bhatt
Glitter and glamour: Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 21: Latest News

Advertisement