Jennifer Lopez wore a ‘BEN’ necklace that we have come to love

They are in love, and they are not afraid of sharing it with the world.

It’s been a while now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, but every day, we are blessed with some new (sometimes steamy) and love-filled photographs of the couple. They are spotted hugging, kissing, cuddling, and laughing like there is no one else in the world, setting massive couple goals!

Lopez, who recently celebrated her 52nd birthday with former fiancé and current boyfriend Affleck, was spotted wearing a necklace with the letters ‘BEN’ hanging around her neck.

According to a People report, she was photographed wearing the stunning accessory while roaming the streets of Portofino, Italy alone. The On The Floor singer may have been missing her beau — who was not physically present — and the necklace did more than just make a fashionable statement.

Per the report, Lopez was cruising around the Mediterranean with 48-year-old Affleck before he left for the US. She was first spotted wearing the necklace three days after celebrating her birthday, which was aboard a boat.

Check out these pictures wherein the couple was clicked sharing a kiss, making us all oh-so jealous! Lopez rocked a Valentino bikini like only she can!

In Italy, the singer was seen in a white dress with midriff cutouts from Cult Gaia, which she casually accessorised with big sunglasses and the necklace, of course.

What do you think of her looks?

