Only Jennifer Lopez could have pulled off these drool-worthy denim boots

Jennifer Lopez grabbed many eyeballs in her Versace denim boots. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Jennifer Lopez grabbed many eyeballs in her Versace denim boots. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

From a symbol of youth rebellion to the evergreen style statement, denim jeans have come a long way in the world of fashion. With boyfriend, girlfriend, mom and distressed jeans coming up in a big way, this comfortable piece of clothing never seems to stop evolving.

While we have had our fill of the denim-on-denim trends, it seems like accessories and shoes are also following the trail. Recently, we saw Jennifer Lopez step out in a killer pair of denim boots from Versace. The knee-high, heeled boots came with a black belt detailing at the hem and sewn up pockets. The ultra stylish pair of boots gave the impression of legs snuggled in a pair of tiny jeans.

Pulling off the classic white and blue combo, she teamed her boots with a crisp white long shirt. Accessorising with silver hoops and wayfarers, the actor-singer rounded out her look quite well.

Closer to home, we had seen Sara Ali Khan in a similar pair of boots, which seemed to be a distressed jeans version. Teaming them with an ivory bardot neckline top, the actor had stolen the show. Even though we are not a big fan of the open-toe, distressed denim footwear, we give a thumbs up to Sara’s choice.

Sara Ali Khan at Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower. (Source: Instagram) Sara Ali Khan at Soha Ali Khan’s baby shower. (Source: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan slays in denim boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan slays in denim boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about this stylish new trend? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments below.

