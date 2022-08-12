scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Jennifer Lopez’s silk kimono and shorts are a perfect holiday wear; see pics

Jennifer Lopez's fashion gets better with every outing; check out her recent pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 10:30:06 pm
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lopez fashion, Jennifer Lopez news, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez in Italy, indian express newsPrior to this, Lopez and Affleck were spotted honeymooning in Paris after tying the knot in Las Vegas. (Photo: Instagram/@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez walks and talks fashion like no one else. The singer, actor and dancer, who recently got married to ‘Gone Girl‘ star Ben Affleck nearly a year after they rekindled their old romance, was photographed in a splendid vacation outfit that is a must-have in every wardrobe.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Lopez, who seems to have extended her honeymoon break, was spotted in Capri, Italy a few days ago, with her 14-year-old child Emme.

ALSO READ |Did Jennifer Lopez do her own bridal makeup for wedding with Ben Affleck?

Affleck was not with her, as the actor reportedly made his way back to the States to resume work. He was seen posing with Jason Momoa, presumably to shoot for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘, wherein he will be reprising his role as ‘Batman’.

In Italy meanwhile, Lopez kept her look casual. She wore a short kimono-like top in a silk fabric, which was complemented by a matching bottom: a pair of shorts. Pastel pink in colour, the outfit featured floral prints and patterns all over the body. The cuffs, however, were of a different pattern: black and intricate designs.

Lopez completed her look with a flourish, wearing a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses; her hair was an updo. She also wore slippers with nude straps and accessorised with a pair of small dainty earrings and a chunky bracelet.

Prior to this, Lopez and Affleck were spotted honeymooning in Paris, France, after tying the knot in Las Vegas. On one occasion, Lopez looked radiant in a long flowy red gown with a plunging neckline. Wearing her hair in a loose updo, she teamed the outfit with a heart-shaped silver necklace. Her husband kept it classy in formal wear: a navy-blue suit and white shirt, teamed with a beige tie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben’s Shirt (@bens_shirt)

What do you think of these looks?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 10:30:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Who is Salman Rushdie?

Who is Salman Rushdie?

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

ED attaches Bengaluru real estate company's Rs 300-crore assets

ED attaches Bengaluru real estate company's Rs 300-crore assets

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Chris Hemsworth, fatherhood
All times Chris Hemsworth proved he is the ultimate (superhero) dad
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement