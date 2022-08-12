Jennifer Lopez’s silk kimono and shorts are a perfect holiday wear; see pics

August 12, 2022 10:30:06 pm
Jennifer Lopez walks and talks fashion like no one else. The singer, actor and dancer, who recently got married to ‘Gone Girl‘ star Ben Affleck nearly a year after they rekindled their old romance, was photographed in a splendid vacation outfit that is a must-have in every wardrobe.
Lopez, who seems to have extended her honeymoon break, was spotted in Capri, Italy a few days ago, with her 14-year-old child Emme.
Affleck was not with her, as the actor reportedly made his way back to the States to resume work. He was seen posing with Jason Momoa, presumably to shoot for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘, wherein he will be reprising his role as ‘Batman’.
In Italy meanwhile, Lopez kept her look casual. She wore a short kimono-like top in a silk fabric, which was complemented by a matching bottom: a pair of shorts. Pastel pink in colour, the outfit featured floral prints and patterns all over the body. The cuffs, however, were of a different pattern: black and intricate designs.
Lopez completed her look with a flourish, wearing a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses; her hair was an updo. She also wore slippers with nude straps and accessorised with a pair of small dainty earrings and a chunky bracelet.
Prior to this, Lopez and Affleck were spotted honeymooning in Paris, France, after tying the knot in Las Vegas. On one occasion, Lopez looked radiant in a long flowy red gown with a plunging neckline. Wearing her hair in a loose updo, she teamed the outfit with a heart-shaped silver necklace. Her husband kept it classy in formal wear: a navy-blue suit and white shirt, teamed with a beige tie.
What do you think of these looks?
