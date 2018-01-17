Jennifer Lopez sets new record by becoming the oldest ‘Guess’ girl with their Spring 2018 campaign

Jennifer Lopez becomes the oldest Guess girl ever. (Source: File Photo) Jennifer Lopez becomes the oldest Guess girl ever. (Source: File Photo)

Jennifer Lopez’s shapely derriere has always had tongues wagging, after all she has famously gone ahead and got it insured. When modelled in a jeans, one can imagine the havoc that powerful combination can wreak and looks like even high-street brand, Guess agrees with it as they roped in Lopez to be the face of their 2018 campaign.

In a steamy photo shoot, JLo can be seen flaunting her back wearing a classic blue jeans paired with a denim crop top with beachy waves complementing the sultry look.

The singer-actress stated in a press release that she was thrilled and excited when she got a call from Marciano (co-founder of Guess) asking her to be a part of the iconic brand, that she had loved since her teenage years.

The 48-year-old has set a new record by becoming the oldest Guess girl ever. Lopez replaced Claudia Schiffer, who was 41, when she modelled for Guess’s 30th anniversary in 2012.

Here are a few other pictures from the campaign:

Lopez shows some skin in a checkered skirt teamed with a white button-down shirt. A broad belt cinched her waist and we think she brought a vintage touch to the attire.

Wearing a cool outfit Lopez looked part-ready. We like her white crop top with ‘GUESS’ emblazoned across the front. She paired it with a fur cape and silver hoops.

