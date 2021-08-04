You won’t believe how much Jennifer Lopez’s decade-old diamond ring from Ben Affleck costs now

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the first time in 2002. He has then gifted the singer a Harry Winston engagement ring — a 6.1-carat pink diamond in a radiant cut. Today, the ring’s worth is believed to be 10 times more than it was at that time.

JLo made her relationship Instagram official on her last birthday with a picture of the couple kissing.

According to PopSugar, the engagement ring costs about $12 million (Rs 89,05,20,000), which is over a 1069 per cent sale increase since the early 2000s, a valued by H&T Pawnbrokers.

However, Sally Ryder, founder, Ryder Diamonds and Diamond Marketplace, told CNN that the ring would cost around $6 million (Rs 44,53,98,000) today.

While the ring has not been spotted on Jennifer’s finger recently, her former publicist Rob Shuter told Access Daily that she may still own it. “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring!. So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning.”

According to an article on People, the ring was reacquired by Harry Winston in 2005.

In 2002, Affleck purchased the ring for $1.2 million (Rs 8,90,87,400), reported The Independent. Lopez showed the ring during an interview with Diane Sawyer and called it the “most magnificent thing I’ve ever seen”.