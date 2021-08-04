scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
You won’t believe how much Jennifer Lopez’s decade-old diamond ring from Ben Affleck costs now

In 2002, Ben Affleck had reportedly purchased the ring for $1.2 million (Rs 8,90,87,400)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 8:50:37 pm
jennifer lopezIn 2002, Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a pink diamond ring. (Source: jlo/Instagram)

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the first time in 2002. He has then gifted the singer a Harry Winston engagement ring — a 6.1-carat pink diamond in a radiant cut. Today, the ring’s worth is believed to be 10 times more than it was at that time.

JLo made her relationship Instagram official on her last birthday with a picture of the couple kissing.

Also Read |Jennifer Lopez wore a ‘BEN’ necklace that we have come to love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

According to PopSugar, the engagement ring costs about $12 million (Rs 89,05,20,000), which is over a 1069 per cent sale increase since the early 2000s, a valued by H&T Pawnbrokers.

However, Sally Ryder, founder, Ryder Diamonds and Diamond Marketplace, told CNN that the ring would cost around $6 million (Rs 44,53,98,000) today.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark dating rumours: Here’s a timeline of ‘Bennifer’

While the ring has not been spotted on Jennifer’s finger recently, her former publicist Rob Shuter told Access Daily that she may still own it. “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring!. So if things move forward with these two, gosh she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen. It’s absolutely stunning.”

According to an article on People, the ring was reacquired by Harry Winston in 2005.

In 2002, Affleck purchased the ring for $1.2 million (Rs 8,90,87,400), reported The Independent. Lopez showed the ring during an interview with Diane Sawyer and called it the “most magnificent thing I’ve ever seen”.

