Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

‘First peek’ at JLo’s Ralph Lauren wedding gown made with ‘1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric’

Jennifer Lopez wore three stunning dresses custom-made by Ralph Lauren

Jennifer Lopez makes for a perfect bride. (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez, who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck, has finally given the ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks. The Maid in Manhattan actor took to Instagram to share a (close-up) picture of herself as a bride, and needless to say, she looked ethereal.

In the photo, though only her veiled face is visible, Jennifer can be seen sporting smokey eyes, nude lips, and her hair tied up in a neat bun.

Also Read |Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married again

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

 

It was revealed that the actor wore three custom gowns for her wedding celebrations that were created with “love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes. Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance,” as mentioned by Ralph Lauren on its social media.

The fashion house, which also shared details about the dreamy outfits, further wrote: “Drawing inspiration from archival #RalphLauren pieces, #JenniferLopez’s custom handkerchief wedding gown reimagines a turtleneck column dress with the addition of a dramatic ruffle hem.” It added that over “1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric were cut into ruffles and attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. Each handkerchief becomes a nostalgic keepsake and a modern heirloom, while the intricate constructed ruffled sleeves become a statement in craftsmanship and dignified design.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

“The silhouette reimagines its column shape with a collection of spectacular ruffles at the hem, its sculptural design flowing effortlessly from the delicate turtleneck into a voluminous work of art,” Ralph Lauren added.

Later, Jennifer slipped into a chandelier pearl gown that, as per People, featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl, and Swarovski embellishment; and was hand-made by 30 artisans who took 700 hours to create it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨✨Kyra✨✨ (@jen_lover2)

 

The third gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and came with a removable hood and embellished keyhole neckline.

Also Read |Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate honeymoon in Paris, serve couple fashion goals

The groom, on the other hand, complemented her in a classic white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and a matching bow tie from the same designer.

The star couple tied the knot for the second time over the weekend (Saturday) in a star-studded three-day ceremony in Georgia which was, reportedly, officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.

While Jennifer has been married thrice, it was ben’s second marriage after he divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018.

