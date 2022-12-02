Jennifer Lopez opens up about her first premiere dress, favourite fashion moment, and personal style

Jennifer Lopez is, undoubtedly, a fashion force to reckon with! Over the decades, the actor-singer has enthralled fans with not just her impeccable performances but also her head-turning style. Her breathtaking bridal looks for the wedding with Ben Affleck, a few months back, stand testament to the same. The 53-year-old recently sat down with Vogue for the new episode of 73 questions, wearing a white button-down shirt neatly tucked in a pair of beige woollen trousers. She paired this easy-breezy chic look with textured hoops and a layered neckpiece.

In the interview, JLo opened up about her career, family life and, most importantly, her style. As such, she was seen reflecting on her very first premiere dress that she wore to the 1994 Hollywood premiere of Mi Vida Loca. “My first premiere – God it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a kind of a sandy, poo-poo colour with buttons,” she said.

Lopez had worn a sleeveless sand-coloured mini dress featuring buttons and a plunging neckline. At the time, she had paired it with a pair of brown platform heels, a simple neckpiece, a bracelet and a small backpack.

Over the years, however, she went on to wear a host of striking looks that earned her the rightful title of a style icon. But, which is her favourite look of all time? It is not the famous Versace gown, she said. “I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it’s the most famous,” she said, adding that “it’s too hard to choose” her favourite fashion moment.

Lopez had first worn the Versace sheer green jungle-printed gown to the Grammy Awards in 2000 with the neckline plunging down to the midriff. She revived the iconic dress while closing Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan in 2019 – almost two decades later. “Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later — it resonated. It was like, ‘Yes, you know, life is not over at 20’,” she told Vanity Fair earlier.

She may not recount her most-loved style outing, but Lopez definitely has a personal style mantra she swears by. “My everyday style is very relaxed and kind of tomboyish but with a little bit of sexy in it,” she said.

