Jennifer Lopez is a vision in this Dolce & Gabbana dress

Jennifer Lopez supremacy is real. The singer and actor is a constant with her fashionable looks, and we just cannot get enough of her latest ensemble, which she wore to a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, on August 28.

Check it out.

The On The Floor singer, who turned 52 recently, looked ravishing in a regal-looking, floral-print ensemble from the designers. It comprised a matching cape and embellished headpiece, which made her appear like the queen she already is.

Lopez posted a series of pictures and even videos, showing her makeup, some behind-the-scenes looks, walking and posing, and looking visibly excited to be wearing the outfit.

Her posts included some close-ups of her hair and makeup, which was courtesy of Chris Appleton and Mary Phillips. “That runway show glow @DolceGabbana @JLoBeauty,” she captioned a video which had her strutting toward the camera.

It is no secret that Lopez is back with her former fiance, actor Ben Affleck, and their reunion has seeped into her fashion, too. In the recent past, she has made subtle hints of how she views their relationship and how serious she is this time, by donning in particular, a necklace that had the letters ‘BEN’ hanging from it.

For her birthday, which was aboard a boat, she had opted for a Valentino bikini. The couple had shared an intimate moment or two, too, which had made their way into her Instagram.

What do you think of her fashion choices?

