Jennifer Lopez is DC-bound in an all-grey ensemble and striking boots

Stars are making their way to Washington DC for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony tonight. And one among them is Jennifer Lopez, who will be part of the 90-minute special programme called Celebrating America. In a recent photo, the singer was seen posing next to an aircraft, which she captioned: “DC Bound”.

Lopez was seen in an all-grey ensemble from the label Alberta Ferretti. It consisted of a hat, a top paired with a matching overcoat coat, and grey trousers. But it was her boots that caught our attention — for they looked like an extension of her trousers! As they say, only JLo could wear something like this and nail it so effortlessly.

Lady Gaga too shared her excitement to be part of the inauguration. Much like Lopez, she too opted for a monotone ensemble — white overcoat with cape-like sleeves which was styled with braided hair. In a pic she shared, the singer wrote: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

The ceremony will start today evening and seems like it will be one for the ages.