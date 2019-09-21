Jennifer Lopez steals the show in her iconic green dress at the Milan Fashion Week

It was a topic of discussion then, it is a hot topic now. The green dress that had raised eyebrows when it was first worn by American actress, singer-songwriter and dancer Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards in 2000 was recently celebrated at the Milan Fashion Week. Lopez owned the ramp and closed the show for Versace’s Spring 2020 collection in style amid much applause.

In the year 2000, Lopez had worn a slightly different version of the green, leaf-printed original Versace gown. The dress had received insane attention back then, so much so that it had inspired the creation of ‘Google Images’. It so happened that after the Grammys, JLo’s dress had triggered a debate and had become the site’s top search. It had also drawn a lot of criticism because it was ahead of its time and the world was, perhaps, not ready to embrace this sartorial wonder.

If you want to know what the original gown looked like, here’s a picture for your reference that Lopez herself had shared on Instagram.

Now, the revamped version has broken the internet once again and has managed to grab eyeballs. While the dress’ print and colour remains the same, this time the sleeves are missing.

On September 20, the 50-year-old sashayed down the ramp like the queen she is, owning every bit of the dress — as if to tell the world the dress is still going strong. Her hair pulled back, she showed off her midriff and her bare back, as she walked amid a roaring applause and standing ovations. This also happened to be her first-ever runway show too!

For an encore, she walked in arm-in-arm with Donatella Versace, and the shutterbugs went crazy. This just adds more weight to the larger-than-life personality and the powerful human being that she is.