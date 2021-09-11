Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck return to red carpet after 18 years; look mesmerising

September 11, 2021 2:25:33 pm
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally made their first official appearance as a couple by returning to the red carpet after almost 18 years.
The duo left fans awestruck as they appeared at the Venice International Film Festival to attend the premiere of Affleck’s new movie The Last Duel. Needless to say, the couple looked very stylish.
Jennifer oozed oomph in a George Hobieka white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit; the stunning gown featured a ruffled, asymmetric hem and fitted her perfectly.
Jennifer accessorised the body-hugging outfit with a sparkling Cartier necklace, a chunky diamond bracelet and earrings. She sported minimal makeup while hair was left open with soft curls. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of silver stilettoes and a glittering clutch.
The 49-year-old actor beau, on the other hand, looked really handsome in a black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt, paired with a black bow tie. Overall, the couple complemented each other really well.
The last time the couple walked the red carpet together was in 2003, according to eonline.com, for the premiere of their movie Gigli. They confirmed their split the following year.
