Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck twin in black, Mindy Kaling shines in red for Ralph Lauren show

Recently, Ralph Lauren presented his Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection at The Huntington Museum and Gardens which showcased an array of Western-inspired styles that had everyone in awe. The truly-immersive fashion extravaganza was attended by the who’s who of the celebrity world who made their presence felt in stunning ensembles. Among others, the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole the show as they arrived twinning in black.

Keeping it impeccably stylish, JLo donned a well-tailored black pinstriped dress by the designer which featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a small side slit. The ensemble was accompanied by a black and gold clutch, gold layered neckpieces and a black hat that perfectly complemented the fashion show’s theme. A pair of sleek Christian Louboutin pumps gave the look a perfect finish.

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Complementing his wife, Ben looked dapper as ever in a charcoal suit completed with a matching sleek shirt and a tie. He paired the suave ensemble with shiny black leather shoes.

Mindy Kaling, on the other hand, looked brighter than ever in a satin oversized red pantsuit which was cinched at the waist with a matching fabric belt. Contrasting the outfit, she paired the look with a pair of black stilettos, a diamond neckpiece and diamond earrings.

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Mindy Kaling arrives at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Leaving her wavy hair open, she added the finishing touches with glam makeup.

Emily in Paris fame Lily Collins made heads turn in this textured black bandeau top which featured a back bow and a short trail. It was paired with a pair of tailored black pants and a pair of matching stilettos.

Lily Collins arrives at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lily Collins arrives at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at The Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Leaving her hair open, she completed the look with black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and nude lip colour. We love how she went minimal with accessories, letting the outfit do the talking!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!