Sunday, August 21, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married again

Lopez wore a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding, Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding Las Vegas, indian express newsBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married recently. (Photo: AP)

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time on Saturday in a lavish, star-studded ceremony.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, got married during a three-day celebration for friends and family at the latter’s sprawling riverfront estate near Savannah, Georgia.

The nuptials come nearly a month after the duo eloped to Las Vegas, according to entertainment website E! News.

ALSO READ |Did Jennifer Lopez do her own bridal makeup for wedding with Ben Affleck?

Lopez wore a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.

 

The dress code for the second wedding was white and the function was attended by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes, among others.

The couple, who had announced their engagement in April, recently returned from Paris where they went for their honeymoon.

 

Lopez and Affleck first dated after working on the movie “Gigli“. They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004.

She has been married three previous times, including to singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme; actor Chris Judd and producer Ajani Noa.

 

This is Affleck’s second marriage after his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 02:10:05 pm
