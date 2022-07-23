Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate honeymoon in Paris, serve couple fashion goals

July 23, 2022 10:20:48 am
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are off to the city of love – Paris, to celebrate their honeymoon. The couple recently tied the knot in Las Vegas after sparking rumours of a rekindled relationship last year.
While the duo kept their wedding a simple and lowkey affair, looks like their honeymoon is not going to be the same. They were spotted going for a romantic dinner date in the city and we love how they looked.
Jennifer Lopez looked radiant as she donned a long flowy red gown with a plunging neckline. Wearing hair in a loose updo, she teamed the outfit with a heart-shaped silver neckpiece.
Ben looked dapper in formal wear. He chose a navy-blue suit and teamed it with a white shirt and a beige tie.
The couple was spotted looking out of their hotel window before they stepped out to celebrate their togetherness.
In another click, they were seen wearing casual wear. Lopez wore a simple and casual white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans. She completed her look with a cream cap. Affleck wore a sky-blue shirt and pants of a darker blue shade.
According to a People report, the couple went for dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant where guests were left surprised. An eyewitness told the magazine, “They just showed up. He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat.”
Almost two decades after calling off their last engagement, the Hollywood stars had tied the knot a few days back in Las Vegas. Lopez had posted a picture wherein she was flaunting her engagement ring.
The news of their wedding was made official when candid photos from the event were shared on the ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter. Take a look.
