Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck celebrate honeymoon in Paris, serve couple fashion goals

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are off to the city of love – Paris, to celebrate their honeymoon. The couple recently tied the knot in Las Vegas after sparking rumours of a rekindled relationship last year.

While the duo kept their wedding a simple and lowkey affair, looks like their honeymoon is not going to be the same. They were spotted going for a romantic dinner date in the city and we love how they looked.

Jennifer Lopez looked radiant as she donned a long flowy red gown with a plunging neckline. Wearing hair in a loose updo, she teamed the outfit with a heart-shaped silver neckpiece.

Ben looked dapper in formal wear. He chose a navy-blue suit and teamed it with a white shirt and a beige tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben’s Shirt (@bens_shirt)

The couple was spotted looking out of their hotel window before they stepped out to celebrate their togetherness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben’s Shirt (@bens_shirt)

In another click, they were seen wearing casual wear. Lopez wore a simple and casual white t-shirt and paired it with denim jeans. She completed her look with a cream cap. Affleck wore a sky-blue shirt and pants of a darker blue shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlin 💚 (@_lopez.affleck_)

According to a People report, the couple went for dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant where guests were left surprised. An eyewitness told the magazine, “They just showed up. He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat.”

Almost two decades after calling off their last engagement, the Hollywood stars had tied the knot a few days back in Las Vegas. Lopez had posted a picture wherein she was flaunting her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The news of their wedding was made official when candid photos from the event were shared on the ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙂𝙞𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙖 ♡ (@giuli_jlover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer🤍💍 (@moodof90.s)

