Jennifer Lawrence ‘loosely’ plans her outfits, shares styling tip she swears by: ‘Or else, you risk looking like a lamp’

Jennifer Lawrence’s style is a mix of nonchalant chic and thoughtfully curated pieces. One glance at the Silver Linings Playbook actor and you would think she was born with a personal style that walked straight out of the pages of an editorial. But the truth is far from it. During a recent conversation with Amy Poehler on the latest episode of her podcast Good Hang, Lawrence shared how she “loosely” plans her everyday looks “mentally,” especially when she knows she’ll be photographed.

According to her, the secret behind looking effortless is just this: “Big goes with big, meaning you can have baggy on the bottom and tight on the top, but you cannot ever have tight on the bottom, baggy on the top. Or else, you risk looking like a lamp.”

Taking a cue from her admission, we decided to ask stylists and experts whether this tip is indeed effective and what else one should keep in mind to style themselves in a way that comes across as effortless as possible:

Kshama Pandit, Fashion Designer and Founder of Label Kshama Pandit, said that creating an effortlessly stylish look is less about following rigid fashion rules and more about achieving visual harmony and intention.

Agreeing with Lawrence’s advice, she said pairing similar proportions, “whether relaxed-on-relaxed or streamlined-on-streamlined”, can be a very effective way to create a cohesive silhouette that feels modern and considered.

Balance is key

From a fashion designer’s perspective, Pandit said that the overall balance of an outfit matters more than any single piece. “Oversized garments, for example, work best when they still carry subtle structure through thoughtful tailoring, defined seams, or quality fabric that drapes well. This ensures the look feels purposeful rather than shapeless,” she told indianexpress.com.

Elevated essentials

For everyday wear, she advised that effortless style begins with a strong foundation of elevated essentials. “Well-cut denim, versatile trousers, neutral knits, crisp shirts, relaxed blazers, and dependable outerwear form the backbone of a functional wardrobe,” she shared, adding that when these core pieces fit well and feel comfortable, getting dressed becomes instinctive rather than overwhelming.

Her quick suggestion? Small tailoring adjustments—such as hemming trousers or refining sleeve length—can dramatically elevate even simple garments.

Reduce decision fatigue

According to her, editing is equally important, since a curated wardrobe composed of pieces you genuinely love reduces decision fatigue and clarifies your personal style. “Alongside this, developing a consistent colour palette, built around neutrals with a few signature shades, makes mixing and matching effortless and cohesive,” she said.

Focus on fabric

Pandit mentioned that fabric choice plays a significant role in how an outfit reads. “Natural fibres and well-weighted textiles tend to fall better on the body and age more gracefully, instantly adding polish. Investing in fewer, better-quality pieces often delivers a stronger style impact than chasing multiple trends,” she recommended.

Don’t go overboard

According to the designer, accessories should be intentional and minimal. “A structured bag, sleek footwear, or a subtle piece of jewellery can quietly elevate a look without overpowering it. Footwear, in particular, anchors an outfit and can shift the tone from casual to refined with ease,” she suggested.

Ultimately, Pandit said that effortless style comes from understanding your proportions, knowing what silhouettes make you feel confident, and building a wardrobe that reflects your real lifestyle. When clothing choices feel authentic and well-considered, style naturally looks effortless.

