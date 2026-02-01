Jennifer Lawrence ‘loosely’ plans her outfits, shares styling tip she swears by: ‘Or else, you risk looking like a lamp’

Effortless style comes from understanding your proportions, knowing what silhouettes make you feel confident, and building a wardrobe that reflects your real lifestyle.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 11:00 PM IST
This is how Jennifer Lawrence always looks so effortlessThis is how Jennifer Lawrence always looks so effortless. (AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jennifer Lawrence’s style is a mix of nonchalant chic and thoughtfully curated pieces. One glance at the Silver Linings Playbook actor and you would think she was born with a personal style that walked straight out of the pages of an editorial. But the truth is far from it. During a recent conversation with Amy Poehler on the latest episode of her podcast Good Hang, Lawrence shared how she “loosely” plans her everyday looks “mentally,” especially when she knows she’ll be photographed.

According to her, the secret behind looking effortless is just this: “Big goes with big, meaning you can have baggy on the bottom and tight on the top, but you cannot ever have tight on the bottom, baggy on the top. Or else, you risk looking like a lamp.”

Taking a cue from her admission, we decided to ask stylists and experts whether this tip is indeed effective and what else one should keep in mind to style themselves in a way that comes across as effortless as possible:

Kshama Pandit, Fashion Designer and Founder of Label Kshama Pandit, said that creating an effortlessly stylish look is less about following rigid fashion rules and more about achieving visual harmony and intention.

Agreeing with Lawrence’s advice, she said pairing similar proportions, “whether relaxed-on-relaxed or streamlined-on-streamlined”, can be a very effective way to create a cohesive silhouette that feels modern and considered.

This is how Jennifer Lawrence always looks so effortless The secret to Lawrence’s style is.. (Source: Instagram/@thefashionlover_net)

Balance is key

From a fashion designer’s perspective, Pandit said that the overall balance of an outfit matters more than any single piece. “Oversized garments, for example, work best when they still carry subtle structure through thoughtful tailoring, defined seams, or quality fabric that drapes well. This ensures the look feels purposeful rather than shapeless,” she told indianexpress.com.

Elevated essentials

For everyday wear, she advised that effortless style begins with a strong foundation of elevated essentials. “Well-cut denim, versatile trousers, neutral knits, crisp shirts, relaxed blazers, and dependable outerwear form the backbone of a functional wardrobe,” she shared, adding that when these core pieces fit well and feel comfortable, getting dressed becomes instinctive rather than overwhelming.

Story continues below this ad

Her quick suggestion? Small tailoring adjustments—such as hemming trousers or refining sleeve length—can dramatically elevate even simple garments.

Reduce decision fatigue

According to her, editing is equally important, since a curated wardrobe composed of pieces you genuinely love reduces decision fatigue and clarifies your personal style. “Alongside this, developing a consistent colour palette, built around neutrals with a few signature shades, makes mixing and matching effortless and cohesive,” she said.

Focus on fabric

Pandit mentioned that fabric choice plays a significant role in how an outfit reads. “Natural fibres and well-weighted textiles tend to fall better on the body and age more gracefully, instantly adding polish. Investing in fewer, better-quality pieces often delivers a stronger style impact than chasing multiple trends,” she recommended.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lawrence wins our fashion-loving hearts on ‘No Hard Feelings’ press tour

Don’t go overboard

According to the designer, accessories should be intentional and minimal. “A structured bag, sleek footwear, or a subtle piece of jewellery can quietly elevate a look without overpowering it. Footwear, in particular, anchors an outfit and can shift the tone from casual to refined with ease,” she suggested.

Story continues below this ad

Ultimately, Pandit said that effortless style comes from understanding your proportions, knowing what silhouettes make you feel confident, and building a wardrobe that reflects your real lifestyle. When clothing choices feel authentic and well-considered, style naturally looks effortless.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February
Pulikat Lake
Virat Kohli's nutritionist breaks down his lunch: 'I'm trying to get at least 40 gm protein with this meal'
ryan fernando lunch
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit's nutritional benefits
coconut
Advertisement
PHOTOS
budget
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman’s sarees over the years
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?
Devika Sihag claimed the Thailand Masters 2026 title. (Picture Credit - Badminton Photo)
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement