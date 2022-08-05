Jennifer Lawrence runs into a woman wearing the same dress in New York City

August 5, 2022 10:50:37 am
Have you ever bumped into someone wearing the same outfit as you? It can be surprising, hilarious, and embarrassing — all at once. Something similar happened with Jennifer Lawrence as she stepped out wearing the same dress as a woman on the streets of New York City.
The 31-year-old actor was spotted wearing a strappy sand-coloured midi dress which was coincidentally similar to the one worn by a bystander. The moment was captured on camera as the two women shared a hearty laugh over their identical attire.
However, the two of them styled the same outfit differently. While Lawrence accessorised her outfit with a pair of black sandals, a dainty neckpiece, a pair of black-tinted sunglasses and a bucket bag, her twinning partner looked equally chic in a pair of off-white clogs, sunglasses, and a beige shoulder bag.
The Hunger Games star has a rather chic sense of street style and her latest outings are proof! Recently, she was seen wearing a strappy brown mini dress which was accessorised with a black shoulder bag and sleek neckpieces.
Keeping it casual, she wore a black crop top with a pair of washed-out black flared denim jeans and flats.
Looking lovely as ever, Lawrence also wore a beige dress with lace detailing on the neckline, midriff, and hemline. It was paired with a blue bag and brown strappy sandals.
Keeping it all-black, she looked chic in a black crop top worn with a matching midi skirt with a knee-high slit.
