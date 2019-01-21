Toggle Menu
Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior campaign gets slammed for cultural appropriationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/jennifer-lawrence-dior-mexican-campaign-dior-controversy-5453201/

Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior campaign gets slammed for cultural appropriation

The collection is inspired by escaramuzas - the traditional horsewomen of Mexico - who are known for their skills and the female characters from The House of the Spirits, the classic debut novel from Chilean writer Isabel Allende.

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence dior ad, dior ad, mexican culture, traditional women riders of Mexico, history of women riders, indian express, indian express news
Dior, the high street fashion house, is under fire for its Dior Cruise 2019 collection. (Source: Dior)

Controversy is nothing new to high end luxury brands. Blatant sexism and cultural appropriation is something that is seen in campaigns from time to time. The latest brand to find itself in the eye of the storm is Dior.

The Dior Cruise 2019 collection that features Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence is inspired by escaramuzas – traditional horsewomen of Mexico – who are known for their skills and the female characters from The House of the Spirits, the classic debut novel from Chilean writer Isabel Allende. But surprisingly, there’s nothing in the campaign that celebrates Mexican culture.

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s French fashion house shared a video of the shoot on Instagram in which Lawrence is seen wandering in rustic backdrops. “Discover the exclusive video of the Dior Cruise campaign 2019 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which references the escaramuzas – empowered and highly-skilled Mexican horsewomen – and the female characters of Isabel Allende’s debut novel ‘The House of the Spirits’, all of whom have been an inspiration to our Creative Director. Featuring revisited Dior Saddle bags, romantic full skirts and embroidered dresses,” it read.

In another video, Lawrence talks about the collection, “One of the main inspirations for this collection is the traditional women riders of Mexico,” she says. “So I’m really excited that this collection is looking at and celebrating these women’s heritage through such a modern lens.”

Take a look at the pics here:

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence dior ad, dior ad, mexican culture, traditional women riders of Mexico, history of women riders, indian express, indian express news
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. (Source: http://www.dropbox.com)
Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence dior ad, dior ad, mexican culture, traditional women riders of Mexico, history of women riders, indian express, indian express news
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior. (Source: Dior)

She further reveals that they shot the campaign in California. “I can’t think of a better landscape to highlight this collection.”

Advertising

People are wondering how it can be a celebration without inclusivity. The best they could have done is to rope in a Mexican actor for the same.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Preity Zinta cuts a pretty picture in this Raw Mango outfit
2 Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor turn up in stunning bridal gowns at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018
3 Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor rule the red carpet