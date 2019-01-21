Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior campaign gets slammed for cultural appropriation

Controversy is nothing new to high end luxury brands. Blatant sexism and cultural appropriation is something that is seen in campaigns from time to time. The latest brand to find itself in the eye of the storm is Dior.

Advertising

The Dior Cruise 2019 collection that features Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence is inspired by escaramuzas – traditional horsewomen of Mexico – who are known for their skills and the female characters from The House of the Spirits, the classic debut novel from Chilean writer Isabel Allende. But surprisingly, there’s nothing in the campaign that celebrates Mexican culture.

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s French fashion house shared a video of the shoot on Instagram in which Lawrence is seen wandering in rustic backdrops. “Discover the exclusive video of the Dior Cruise campaign 2019 by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which references the escaramuzas – empowered and highly-skilled Mexican horsewomen – and the female characters of Isabel Allende’s debut novel ‘The House of the Spirits’, all of whom have been an inspiration to our Creative Director. Featuring revisited Dior Saddle bags, romantic full skirts and embroidered dresses,” it read.

In another video, Lawrence talks about the collection, “One of the main inspirations for this collection is the traditional women riders of Mexico,” she says. “So I’m really excited that this collection is looking at and celebrating these women’s heritage through such a modern lens.”

Take a look at the pics here:

She further reveals that they shot the campaign in California. “I can’t think of a better landscape to highlight this collection.”

Advertising

People are wondering how it can be a celebration without inclusivity. The best they could have done is to rope in a Mexican actor for the same.