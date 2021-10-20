Jennifer Gates looks beautiful in wedding reception photos; here’s what she wore

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, got married to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar recently. The bride not only looked beautiful in a Vera Wang gown at her wedding but looked equally elegant during her reception.

On the occasion, Jennifer wore a custom light ivory gown from the same label. The trumpet gown was adorned in French macramé lace and lined in nude tulle. The sleeveless number featured a square neckline and was embellished with “hand appliqué French macramé lace on the skirt and straps,” the design house mentioned on Instagram.

Replying to an Instagram post by Vera Wang, the bride wrote, “Both dresses were beyond any of my wildest dreams. Thank you thank you thank you!”

Jennifer accessorised the outfit with a simple necklace and studs. She tied her hair in a bun.

For her wedding, she donned a custom light ivory A-line gown with long sleeves. The bodice and sleeves featured hand appliqué macramé lace and flowed into “a diaphanous light ivory and champagne Italian tulle skirt.”

“The gown was worn with a light ivory Italian tulle chapel length veil trimmed in hand appliqué French macramé lace,” Vera Wang mentioned.

Nayel, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo and white shirt on both the occasions.

Which wedding look do you like more?

