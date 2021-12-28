Why Jennifer Garner’s green Oscar de la Renta dress is the perfect holiday piece

Christmas 2021 may have gone, but the holiday season is still on. And we cannot get enough of the stylish looks that celebrities have been serving us these past few days. As we wait for 2022 and plan numerous parties, we can seek style inspiration from none other than Jennifer Garner.

Not only is her sartorial sense super chic and simple, but it is also doable. The actor recently got in the holiday spirit and wore a cheery dress that looked nothing less than a Christmas tree ornament, or even a present! Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Garner made an appearance at the White House, when she joined US first lady Dr Jill Biden while attending the PBS holiday special ‘In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season‘.

For the occasion, she was dressed in a green silk dress by designer Oscar de la Renta which looked ultra classy on her. One can never go wrong with the simple details such as a belt with a bow cinched at the waist, a pair of black suede pumps (the actor wore Roger Vivier), and a square-neck design. The dress had an old-world charm and American nostalgia attached to it that made it perfect for the holiday season party or get-together.

The highlight, however, were the pockets which are rare in dresses, but oh-so convenient!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genevieve Herr (@genevieveherr)

Garner styled her hair in cascading waves and was helped by hairstylist Adir Abergel. She also accessorised minimally with Anita Ko earrings and the makeup on her was done by Genevieve Herr, who chose a soft glam and subtle look.

Should you decide to replicate this look, you can opt for a high ponytail or a messy low bun and a bold red lip colour, as you can never go wrong with these.

Taking to Instagram, Garner wrote, “Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor. Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. ”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!