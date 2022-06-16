Jennifer Aniston rewears dress worn by Courteney Cox in ‘FRIENDS’ 20 years ago

Actors of the popular American sitcom FRIENDS continue to remain the best of buddies even today, long after the show wrapped up in 2004. Time and again, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow keep posting endearing pictures of their offscreen camaraderie on social media, making the fans nostalgic and how.

Taking fans back in time, Aniston was recently spotted wearing a dress that was previously worn by Cox almost two decades ago, in one of the episodes in the series.

Hairstylist Chris McMillan posted a picture with Aniston where she can be seen wearing a lace trim printed dress with a plunging neckline.

“Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing throwback pictures of Cox wearing the dress in the show.

Aniston posted throwback pictures of Cox (Source: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram) Aniston posted throwback pictures of Cox (Source: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

In May 2021, Aniston had told People magazine about taking home one of Monica’s dresses after the show got over. “I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore. I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves,” she had said.

To which Cox had said, “It’s probably gone in and out of style like four times.” “It will always be in style,” Aniston replied.

Cox, on the other hand, had regretted not taking anything from the set. “I’m not a person that collects things. And then I regret it. I’m actually going to steal something tonight.”

