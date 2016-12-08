Jennifer Aniston rocks a black jumpsuit worth Rs 3 lakh!

Jennifer Aniston in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. (Source: Instagram/Brandon Maxwell) Jennifer Aniston in a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit. (Source: Instagram/Brandon Maxwell)

Jennifer Aniston has an impeccable sense of style. Ever since her major break with FRIENDS in 1994, the actress has continued to impress us with her sartorial choices. Well, mostly it was her character, Rachel Green, who became a favourite among fashionistas for her chic on-screen presence but off-screen too, the actress turned heads. Needless to say, she soon became a darling of fashion editors and looks like she is here to stay.

Recently, at the NYC premiere of the highly anticipated film, Office Christmas Party, at Sunshine Theater, Aniston who portrays the role of a CEO, arrived on the red carpet rocking a black Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit from his Fall 2016 collection. The gorgeous one-piece with a one-shoulder neckline, a small ruffle detail on the bodice hugged the 47-year-old actress’ frame to perfection. What we loved about this outfit is how it flows out into loose, wide-legged trousers.

The designer himself was so impressed that he took to Instagram to praise Aniston and his masterpiece, of course. He said, “One of my favorite pieces on one of my favorite women! Beautiful #jenniferaniston wears our FW16 wave jumpsuit to the premiere of her new film #officechristmasparty tonight in N.Y.C.”

The jumpsuit is priced at £3,554 (Rs 3 lakh approx.). To complement her look, the actress picked a pair of diamond leaf statement earrings and black-and-diamond bangles – all from Fred Leighton jewellery. While we can’t really tell from the photo, but according to Hello magazine, the superstar teamed it with a pair of burgundy heels and a black clutch bag from Tom Ford.

What do you think of Aniston’s all-black jumpsuit? Let us know in the comments below.

