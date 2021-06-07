scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Jennifer Aniston mocks classic Rachel Green outfit she wore to Friends Reunion

Taking to Instagram, the actor poked fun at the classic sleeveless turtleneck style, synonymous with her character -- Rachel Green

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 10:15:55 am
jennifer anistonRachel Green, Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends, emerged as a style icon. (Source: faniston.theroux/Instagram)

For her appearance on the recently released Friends Reunion, Jennifer Aniston channelled Rachel Green — she wore the classic sleeveless turtle neck top synonymous with the character she played on the show.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor however mocked the outfit, questioning the practicality of the top. She shared a cartoon from the New Yorker in which a woman is seen pointing a knife at the turtle neck shirt and saying, “What time of year are you for!”, reported People.

Aniston also posted a collage of her wearing the same style of top in different episodes of the popular sitcom, along with the one she wore at the reunion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Earlier, she also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the other members of the cast, taken from the set. “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you,” she captioned the post.

Also Read |Revisiting some of Rachel Green’s iconic looks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Rachel Green surely emerged as a style icon throughout the 10 seasons of Friends. Many of the styles she pulled off went on to become top fashion trends, from dungaree to column dress and off-shoulder.

Which is your favourite Rachel Green outfit?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Pride month celebrations across the globe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement