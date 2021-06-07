Jennifer Aniston mocks classic Rachel Green outfit she wore to Friends Reunion

For her appearance on the recently released Friends Reunion, Jennifer Aniston channelled Rachel Green — she wore the classic sleeveless turtle neck top synonymous with the character she played on the show.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor however mocked the outfit, questioning the practicality of the top. She shared a cartoon from the New Yorker in which a woman is seen pointing a knife at the turtle neck shirt and saying, “What time of year are you for!”, reported People.

Aniston also posted a collage of her wearing the same style of top in different episodes of the popular sitcom, along with the one she wore at the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Earlier, she also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the other members of the cast, taken from the set. “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you,” she captioned the post.

Also Read | Revisiting some of Rachel Green’s iconic looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Rachel Green surely emerged as a style icon throughout the 10 seasons of Friends. Many of the styles she pulled off went on to become top fashion trends, from dungaree to column dress and off-shoulder.

Which is your favourite Rachel Green outfit?