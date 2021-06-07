Jennifer Aniston mocks classic Rachel Green outfit she wore to Friends Reunion

June 7, 2021 10:15:55 am
For her appearance on the recently released Friends Reunion, Jennifer Aniston channelled Rachel Green — she wore the classic sleeveless turtle neck top synonymous with the character she played on the show.
Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor however mocked the outfit, questioning the practicality of the top. She shared a cartoon from the New Yorker in which a woman is seen pointing a knife at the turtle neck shirt and saying, “What time of year are you for!”, reported People.
Aniston also posted a collage of her wearing the same style of top in different episodes of the popular sitcom, along with the one she wore at the reunion.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, she also shared a behind-the-scenes photo with the other members of the cast, taken from the set. “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Rachel Green surely emerged as a style icon throughout the 10 seasons of Friends. Many of the styles she pulled off went on to become top fashion trends, from dungaree to column dress and off-shoulder.
Which is your favourite Rachel Green outfit?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-