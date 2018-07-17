These ’90s jelly shoes-inspired colourful nails are the latest obsession

These jelly nails are all things bright and colourful! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) These jelly nails are all things bright and colourful! (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

If you are a ’90s kid, you must remember the colourful and transparent jelly shoes which were quite a rage. Taking inspiration from them, nail art lovers have come up with jelly nails that are reminiscent of the shoes. These see-through nails come in vibrant shades of neon, red, orange, blue and other funky colours.

According to Instagrammers, this nail trend was made popular by Kylie Jenner, who posted a picture a few days ago, along with her friends Heath Sanders and Anastasia Karanikolaou where Sanders was seen flaunting a hot pink manicure that had a Nike logo on one finger. Take a look at Jenner’s photo here:

It’s easy to get them, just add a fake clear tip to your nails and then add sheer, vibrant nail polish on top. You can go for claw-like talons or a slightly shorter ballerina style tip. But whatever size and colour you opt for, these nails are sure to bring in a lot of attention.

Would you dare try the jelly nails trend? Let us know in the comments secion below.

