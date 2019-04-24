Jawed Habib joins BJP: All the times he and his team created statement-worthy hairstyles

Whether it is his political foray or his hairstyles, Jawed Habib is known for doing things differently. A name to reckon with in the hairstyling industry, Habib has introduced and explored different styles that are customised according to his patrons. From unconventional haircuts and hair art to unique hair colours and hair tattoos, he has done it all.

Here is proof that he and his team lends uniqueness to anything they create.

The cool dude!

A quirky take on the famous Nike logo, the style is a sure-shot trendsetter with the youth as it resonates with the ones looking for cool styles. Habib and his team are known for hairstyles that stand out yet connect with many. This seems to be one of those.

Beyond the conventional

Did we say, it looks like a car jack? The unusual pattern is something that very few would like to experiment with.

Experimenting with colours

Most Indians have refrained from using hair colours, other than the regular browns and blonde shades. But Habib has always been known for his peculiar experiments with hair colour. This hint of blue seems worth a try this summer, if you want to stand out from the rest.

The zany look

Unconventional is the word that Habib’s styling techniques focus on. This particular pattern is just one of those that work with young ones.

Diamond cut, anyone?

Another design that we hardly find on the streets is this diamond-shaped hairstyle. The offbeat design is something to take note of.

Is that lightning or a snake?

We were wondering if that is how lightning looks like.

Multi-coloured hair tattoo?

The multi-coloured styling is definitely for those who want to try something new.

Mini terrace farm?

Adventure on your head? This seems to be one of those peculiar cuts.

There are numerous other patterns that he and his team have developed over the years. Have you ever got one of them?