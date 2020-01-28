Jawaani Jaaneman promotions: Alaya F’s style is chic and comfortable; see pics

What do you think of her recent looks? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think of her recent looks? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya F is all set to make her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. And while there is still time for the film to release, the starlet has been turning heads with her fashion outings. She has been spotted in several promotional looks and if they are to be treated as a preview, be rest assured that she dresses to impress.

She had recently stepped out in a white top paired with a black latex skirt. Apart from being very chic, we loved what the t-shirt read: “The future is female”. The look was rounded out with heavy mascara, lovely black earrings and hair parted in the centre.

She nails this look and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For another look, she looked lovely in a pink co-ord set from Jyotsna Bisht. It accentuated her svelte frame very well and we like that the look was kept understated and simple.

The starlet has been turning heads with her chic fashion sense. (Varinder Chawla)

She was also spotted stepping out in a quirky Guns N’ Roses t-shirt paired with shorts. She kept the look simple and completed it with a dash of lipstick.

She almost always keeps her look simple. (Varinder Chawla)

We really liked her in this Hemant and Nandita creation — a knotted crop top paired with a matching skirt. The print and the combination really worked, and also the fact

that she did not try too hard.

