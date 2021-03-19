‘Last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical’: Jasprit Bumrah shares new pics with Sanjana Ganesan

Ever since Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, pictures from their intimate wedding festivities have been widely shared on social media. But it seems like there is more in store. Recently, the fast bowler shared adorable photos with his wife, from what seems to be their reception ceremony.

In the pictures, the fast bowler is looking sharp in a black tuxedo while Sanjana looks dazzling in a purple deconstructed gown. Her look was pulled together with a sleek hairdo and accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and choodas.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you.”

Prior to this, pictures from their haldi, mehendi, and of course the wedding went viral on social media. For their sangeet, Jasprit was seen in a navy blue sherwani from designer Kunal Rawal, which stood out for the black embroidery and metal detailing. Sanjana, on the other hand, looked lovely in a purple lehenga from Anita Dongre, which was accessorised with stunning jewellery from the designer.

We loved their look, what about you? (Source: PR Handouts) We loved their look, what about you? (Source: PR Handouts)

For their wedding, both opted for ensembles from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and cut a dreamy picture. Sharing the pictures, the 27-year-old cricketer wrote, “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you”.

Sanjana was seen in a signature bridal lehenga from the designer. The ensemble featured floral embroidery along with an organza dupatta and a veil with embellished borders. The look was accessorised with maatha patti, statement heavy neckpiece and jhumkas, along with a big nose ring.

What do you think of their looks?