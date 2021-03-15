Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan exude elegance on their wedding day

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The couple got hitched at a private ceremony in Goa.

The 27-year-old cricketer recently shared some pictures of their wedding on Instagram. “Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you,” Bumrah captioned the post. Take a look at the pictures.

Ganesan looked beautiful in a pink lehenga featuring floral embroidery along with an organza dupatta and veil with embellished borders. She wore heavy jewellery including a maatha patti, an intricately designed heavy neckpiece and jhumkas, along with a big nose ring. She also wore chudas and completed the look with simple makeup.

Bumrah complemented the bride’s look in a pink sherwani, matched with an embellished dupatta and pink turban, with a kalgi or brooch on it.

Together, the bride and groom pulled off an elegant look, setting wedding attire goals for many.

