Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan’s mehendi ceremony: The couple looked lovely in hand-painted Anita Dongre outfits

Recently, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. After their wedding pictures, which went viral on social media, photos from their mehendi ceremony are out. For the day, both opted for Anita Dongre ensembles and looked lovely together.
Sanjana was seen in a hand-painted lehenga featuring traditional Pichwai art — inspired by mystical Indian forests — along with gota patti hand embroidery. It was further embellished with dori, pearls, zari, zardosi, and sequins.
She accessorised the look with statement earrings from the designer and completed it with her hair pulled together in a messy knot.
Jasprit complemented her traditional look well in an off-shite sherwani which featured similar motifs styled with Anita Dongre footwear.
For their wedding, the couple opted for Sabyasachi creations. The bride was seen in a pale pink lehenga embroidered using silk floss. The look was accessorised with signature heritage jewellery made with uncut diamonds from the designer.
The Indian cricketer, on the other hand, was seen in a raw silk sherwani by the designer. This was teamed with a tussar-georgette shawl and accessorised with “strands of tourmalines and a kilangi studded with uncut diamonds and tourmalines from the Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection,” the designer’s Instagram page informs.
What do you think about their looks?
