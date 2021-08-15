Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding ceremony: Kapoor sisters look stunning in ethnic outfits

Producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday. They opted for an intimate wedding ceremony that had only family members and few close friends in attendance. The wedding ceremony was high on fashion quotient and the guests served us some great ethnic looks.

No wedding is complete without the bridesmaids. The Kapoor sisters attended the wedding all decked up, giving us some major wedding fashion goals.

Shanaya Kapoor stole the show in this Arpita Mehta ensemble. She looked stunning in a polka print lehenga set which was paired with an embroidered blouse and striped organza dupatta. The cowrie shells detailing of the dupatta needs your attention. She went minimal with her makeup and rounded off the look with golden jhumkis and bangles.

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: PR handout) Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: PR handout)

Anshula Kapoor opted for a stark red lehenga choli for the wedding. The dupatta featured a floral print with an embroidered border that she styled as a pallu. She completed the look with statement golden earrings and a ring.

Anshula Kapoor dazzles in this red lehenga choli. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anshula Kapoor dazzles in this red lehenga choli. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor was a vision to behold in a yellow-coloured embellished sleeveless blouse and skirt. She teamed the attire with a pair of beautiful earrings and a dainty neckpiece. She gave the look a perfect ethnic finish with embellished jootis and her hair left open.

Khushi looks gorgeous as she attends Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Khushi looks gorgeous as she attends Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor stayed true to her enviable fashion sense and stole the show in this shimmery sequinned lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Paired with a flowy bling dupatta, the silver-toned sparkly lehenga and blouse had the beautiful hue of rose-gold. She rounded off the look with a diamond necklace and studs.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in this Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in this Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

What do you think about these looks?