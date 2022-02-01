Janhvi Kapoor’s recent pictures prove that she is a water baby

While most of the country continues to shiver in the chill, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be manifesting summer by the pool. The Dhadak actor, who recently recovered from Covid-19, took a weekend off to vacay with her friends in a stunning location, and shared glimpses from the trip on her Instagram account.

And while people are still waiting to pull out their bikinis and monokinis for the beach, Janhvi is already setting fashion goals in chic poolside outfits.

One of her looks was a bright yellow bikini set with a tropical print triangle top from Zimmermann’s Resort ’22 collection. The actor, who often likes to go makeup-free, looked fresh and glowy as she posed underwater. She captioned the post: “Arcadia – findin my way back to ya”.

For a post-swim look, Janhvi kept it simple and fuss-free in a white tip-up top with pleats and ruffles. She styled it with a pair of classic blue denim shorts and golden hoop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor in a hot pink and mesh monokini. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor in a hot pink and mesh monokini. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)

Our vote for the best poolside look goes to this hot pink mesh monokini with slashes throughout. It’s simple, but makes a stunning statement. Hers is from an international fashion website called Revolve and costs Rs 19,561.

While posing on the edge of a picturesque infinity pool, Janhvi opted for a basic black monokini with a halter neck and a plunging back.

Her caption said “eudaimonia” which means ‘in a state of good spirit.” She accessorised the look with a pair of simple golden, rectangular hoops.

