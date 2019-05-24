Janhvi Kapoor looks summer-ready in this floral printed ethnic ensemble

The summer heat not only takes a toll on the health, but can also make you feel lazy and in the mood for doing nothing. At such times, getting dressed up can seem like a task, which is why opting for easy summer wear in pastel hues is the best option. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted looking summer-ready in a peach coloured churidar and kurta. She paired the floral printed ethnic wear with a pair of white juttis and oxidised silver jhumkis.

Posing with her brother Arjun Kapoor, who hosted the screening of his upcoming film, India’s Most Wanted in Mumbai, the Dhadak actor looked lovely.

Check some of the pictures here.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, was also spotted in ethnic wear. Dressed in a Spanish pink coloured embellished kurta and pallazo set, which looked like perfect summer wear, the Guru actor was spotted along with daughter Aaradhya and her mother, who wore a red and yellow sari.

Check the picture here.

Earlier, Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut was also spotted wearing a blush pink coloured cotton kurta which was teamed with palazzo pants and a lovely printed dupatta.

The colour looked lovely on the actor, and her outfit is just perfect to beat the scorching summer heat. Minimal make-up and her characteristic curls rounded out the look. She was spotted with producer Kamal Jain in Mumbai.

What do you think of their ethnic looks?