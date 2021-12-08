Janhvi Kapoor’s lehenga set is a perfect mix of traditional and quirky

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for lehengas and traditional attire is well known. The Dhadak actor pulls off even the most opulent, intricately embroidered statement lehenga sets and saris with grace and panache.

And she is back to stun yet again with another elegant lehenga look that is worth taking inspiration from this wedding season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi shared pictures of her most recent OOTD — a cool pink hand-embroidered lehenga set by designer Rahul Mishra. With floral motifs all over, the lehenga is equal parts timeless and equal parts quirky.

Her stylist Tanya Ghavri, too, shared her pictures in the outfit on Instagram with the caption: “~ vibing on a floral frequency ~”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

She accessorised the look with a stunning choker from Tyaani Jewellery. Her hair was left open in soft, romantic waves, while her metallic gold eye makeup added some understated bling to the look.

Her previous post, too, testified to her love for traditional wear as she was seen twirling in a wine-coloured lehenga set with golden embroidery from Tarun Tahiliani that she paired with statement earrings.

