Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘gulabi’ saree is giving us major ’90s Bollywood vibe

It is no news that Janhvi Kapoor adores her traditional outfits. With Manish Malhotra on her speed dial, the Dhadak actor is often seen wearing resplendent lehengas, stunning sarees, and suit sets for her Kathak dance classes — all of which are worth bookmarking.

Janhvi Kapoor in a floral Raw Mango saree, styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor in a floral Raw Mango saree, styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

This time, Kapoor shared yet another elegant look in a floral saree that is the perfect antidote for the neutral palette of fall/winter fashion. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the actor was seen romancing a Raw Mango saree in pink floral print on organza which she wore with a sleeveless white blouse. She let her tresses loose and went for danglers in blue to add a dash of contrast in colour and silver bangles.

Her makeup aligned with her signature look of dreamy kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipstick with a small black bindi. This look, which was a major throwback to 90s Bollywood glam, is one of the best examples of how effortlessly Kapoor carries her traditional ensembles.

Kapoor, whose next film Valimai is slated for a January 2022 release, was earlier seen in a stunning, intricately embroidered Anamika Khanna anarkali in a lovely aubergine shade.

