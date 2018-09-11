Keeping it causal: Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Suhana Khan’s airport looks

Janhvi (L), Suhana (R) and Yami at Mumbai airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Janhvi (L), Suhana (R) and Yami at Mumbai airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Celebs walking around town in basics with minimal make-up is a common sight these days. From Sonam Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor, each and every celeb is following the ‘less is more’ mantra and it’s working to their advantage. Not only from the influencers, it gets a thumbs up from us as well. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Suhana Khan were seen keeping it casual at Mumbai airport.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pair of white distressed jeans and an oversized white T-shirt with a funny message on it: Didn’t Know What To Wear Today So I Put This Designer T-Shirt”. She styled it with a pair of white daddy shoes and a huge blue pastel bag.

Keeping her hair open and bare minimum make-up, she walked out of Mumbai airport with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor was seen with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor was seen with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor in casuals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor in casuals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Suhana Khan was spotted with daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan. The young lady picked a casual checkered shirt and a grey tank top and black joggers. The shirt was tied into a knot to add a fun element to her look.

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana went for basics for her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana went for basics for her airport look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana walked hand-in-hand with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana walked hand-in-hand with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Last but not the least, Yami Gautam chose to go for what looked like a perfect gym gear. In grey comfy pants and a neon pink tank top, the actor looked rather cool.

Which of these were your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

