Janhvi Kapoor brings winter early in this knit top; see pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s simple yet chic style needs no introduction. Over the years, the starlet has had quite a fashionable journey and rarely does she disappoint. An instance of this was seen yet again when she was spotted looking lovely in a rust knit top from Rocky Star.

Keeping it extremely basic, the Dhadak actor completed the look with loads of highlighter, mascara and hair styled in soft waves. The oversized top, priced at Rs 4,199, was smart and high on style. Check out the pictures here.

This, however, is not the first time the actor has aced a fashion trend. From short dresses to backless tops, she pulls off each with aplomb. Here are some instances.

It goes without saying that Janhvi is equally impressive with her ethnic choices and we cannot wait to see her looks in the future.

What do you think of her style?