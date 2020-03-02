Janhvi Kapoor steps out in a white ruffled ensemble and we love it

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a pristine white ensemble, and it was a head-turner. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a pristine white ensemble, and it was a head-turner. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor has a knack for acing unconventional outfits with as much ease as casual ethnics. Which is why, she often manages to make it to our best dressed celeb list, no matter whether she is seen in a sari, gym wear or pretty ethics at the airport. So when she recently stepped out in a pristine white ensemble, she turned heads yet again. Hitting all the right fashion notes, the actor was seen in a white peplum top that was teamed with matching pants with ruffle details from designer duo Shivan and Narresh.

The Dhadak actor glammed up to balance the white outfit: a handy trick when you are styling a monotone outfit, especially if it is white. While some people play with winged liners and red lips, others like Katrina Kaif keep it basic with a nude palette.

For her latest look, the Ghost Stories actor mixed both looks and went for a classic winged eyeliner, some colour on the cheeks and mauve lips, and her hair styled straight with a centre parting.

The strappy top featured a draped cloth at the front which worked as a great textural element. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The strappy top featured a draped cloth at the front which worked as a great textural element. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dhadak actor then stole the show in this white outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Dhadak actor then stole the show in this white outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, she was seen looking ravishing in a blue asymmetrical dress from House Of ExC. Styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, the one-shoulder outfit with ruffle details looked lovely on her.

We quite liked the way the look was kept simple, and the outfit, featuring an interesting cutout detail around the waist, complimented her svelte frame.

