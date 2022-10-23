From Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan: Fashion hits and misses (October 17-October 23)

Bollywood actors never fail to put their best fashion foot forward. Whether it is at the airport, on red carpets, at weddings, or on casual outings, they always make striking appearances. So, with Diwali around the corner, it had to be a fashion extravaganza!

Just like every week, we have shortlisted some of the best and the not-so-impressive looks. Take a look and pick your favourite.

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor

The actor walked in a black long dress featuring corset styled bodice with cutouts at midriffs and bust having white hems. She teamed the outfit with stilettoes.

MISS: Sidharth Malhotra

The actor has always served us with his dashing looks and we are not complaining. However, this time his orange blazer which he wore over a white t-shirt and black jeans did take away some glam points.

HIT: Athiya Shetty

B-town Diwali parties are all about glitz and glamour. Channelling the same vibe, Athiya wore a white lehenga with a modern twist—a geometrically patterned blouse, sequin design, and a jacket. Teaming the outfit with a white choker, she opted for subtle makeup.

HIT: Rakul Preet Singh

As pleasant and bubbly as the actor’s nature is, her outfit exuded the same vibes. Keeping it comfortable, simple, and festive, she wore a floral printed Anarkali sleeveless kurta and palazzo set.

MISS: Neha Dhupia

The actor loves to experiment with her outfits, but this monotone pick killed the buzz. Neha wore a blue satin shirt which she teamed with a blue blazer and denim jeans.

HIT: Varun Dhawan

Acing a brocade golden kurta and white pants, the actor definitely gets a thumbs up. However, we are not quite sure about his shoe choice.

