Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

From Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan: Fashion hits and misses (October 17-October 23)

We have curated some of the best and the not-so-impressive looks of the week. Take a look and pick your favourite 

fashionHere is what your favourite celebs wore this week! (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Angshuman Maity)

Bollywood actors never fail to put their best fashion foot forward. Whether it is at the airport, on red carpets, at weddings, or on casual outings, they always make striking appearances. So, with Diwali around the corner, it had to be a fashion extravaganza! 

Just like every week, we have shortlisted some of the best and the not-so-impressive looks. Take a look and pick your favourite. 

Also Read | |From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Fashion hits and misses (October 10-October 16)

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor

fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor walked in a black long dress featuring corset styled bodice with cutouts at midriffs and bust having white hems. She teamed the outfit with stilettoes.

MISS: Sidharth Malhotra

fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has always served us with his dashing looks and we are not complaining. However, this time his orange blazer which he wore over a white t-shirt and black jeans did take away some glam points.

HIT: Athiya Shetty

fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

B-town Diwali parties are all about glitz and glamour. Channelling the same vibe, Athiya wore a white lehenga with a modern twist—a geometrically patterned blouse, sequin design, and a jacket. Teaming the outfit with a white choker, she opted for subtle makeup.

HIT: Rakul Preet Singh

fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As pleasant and bubbly as the actor’s nature is, her outfit exuded the same vibes. Keeping it comfortable, simple, and festive, she wore a floral printed Anarkali sleeveless kurta and palazzo set.

Also Read | |From Alia Bhatt to Shanaya Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (September 5 -September 11)

MISS: Neha Dhupia

fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor loves to experiment with her outfits, but this monotone pick killed the buzz. Neha wore a blue satin shirt which she teamed with a blue blazer and denim jeans.

HIT: Varun Dhawan

fashion (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Acing a brocade golden kurta and white pants, the actor definitely gets a thumbs up. However, we are not quite sure about his shoe choice.

