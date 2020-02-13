Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to keep it casual this V-Day

The Ghost Stories actor aces the casual look (Photos: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The Ghost Stories actor aces the casual look (Photos: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while for some love is in the air, others just want to hang out with friends or be by themselves. Whatever your definition of love is, the one thing you should ensure at all times it to feel supremely good about yourself. So what better than dressing up and keeping it stylish? And if you are looking for some elaborate Valentine’s Day outfit ideas, check it out here.

But if want to keep it fuss-free and ace the casual look, then take your cue from Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was recently spotted in a basic white crop top (thank God, its not red!) and a pair of high-waist straight cut denims. The look was teamed with a pair of classic white sneakers.

Check it out here.

Her hair was styled in soft curls. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Her hair was styled in soft curls. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ditching accessories, she carried a striped sling bag with a bright yellow strap that added a hint of colour to her look. However, she kept it heavy on the makeup front and sported a dewy look — her face was glistening with oodles of highlighter! Bronzed cheeks and bubblegum pink lip added the finishing touches. Hey, how can we not mention her neon green nail extensions? They are hard to miss.

Take a closer look below.

You cannot miss out her neon green nails. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) You cannot miss out her neon green nails. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The sling bag added a hint of colour. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The sling bag added a hint of colour. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she sashayed down the ramp with actor Vicky Kaushal at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in a Rahul Mishra ensemble — an intricately designed, sleeveless floor-length dress. Her makeup comprised loads of bronzer and highlighter, and pink nude lips rounded out the look.

The actor kick-started the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor kick-started the Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was seen walking the ramp in a Rahul Mishra ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was seen walking the ramp in a Rahul Mishra ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her looks?

