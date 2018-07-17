Janhvi Kapoor comes up with a brilliant way to combine tunic, draped pants, and boxer braids

From nailing ethnic looks to making statements in contemporary wear, Janhvi Kapoor has done it all. (Source: namdeepak/Instagram) From nailing ethnic looks to making statements in contemporary wear, Janhvi Kapoor has done it all. (Source: namdeepak/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter’s film Dhadak is due to release on July 20 and the actors are going full guns blazing during promotions. Kapoor has exhibited quite an interesting curation and things were no different when she recently stepped out wearing a metal work cami tunic with a scallop hem designed by Ritika Mirchandani with matching draped pants.

Styled by Namrata Deepak and Tanya Ghavri, the ensemble was accessorised with statement earrings from Minerali Store and bangles from Silver Streak. Janhvi pulled off the braided look with a lot of conviction and we think it looked lovely.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s perky pink maxi is what we need to make those summer brunches fashionable

Prior to this, Janhvi was spotted wearing a lilac ruched drape dress from Prabal Gurung’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept rather simple and was rounded out with matching glitter heels.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor looks ball room ready in her lilac Prabal Gurung drape dress

Styled by Tanya Ghavr, the look of Janhvi Kapoor was kept rather simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Styled by Tanya Ghavr, the look of Janhvi Kapoor was kept rather simple. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also spotted donning a pretty pink maxi dress from designer Prabal Gurung.

Janhvi Kapoor gave us serious summer fashion goals in this Prabal Gurung outfit. Janhvi Kapoor gave us serious summer fashion goals in this Prabal Gurung outfit.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s perky pink maxi is what we need to make those summer brunches fashionable

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd