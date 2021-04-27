Janhvi Kapoor transforms into a modern bride for a recent magazine shoot; check out the pics

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor’s fondness for ethnic wear is not hidden. The actor recently featured on the cover of Khush Wedding Magazine and transformed into a modern bride, displaying her unhindered love for lehengas. She collaborated with designer Abhinav Mishra and the results were stunning.

In a series of pictures shared by the digital magazine and the designer, three colours — sunflower yellow, white and a mellow orange were seen, along with an extensive mirror work, characteristic of Mishra’s style. The look was accessorised with stunning neckpieces from Kasmia Fine Jewellery and AKM Mehrasons Jewellers. Check out the pictures here.

In the interview, partly quoted on Instagram, the Dhadak actor spoke of her relationship with Indian clothes, admitting that the fixation has been recent but deepened in no time. “My relationship with Indian wear started when I began learning Kathak about two years ago. It makes me feel very confident and comfortable. I think classic Indian pieces can make you feel pretty in a way that no other Western clothes can.”

All of the looks featured pastel shades and balancing of accessories. Opting for statement neckpieces meant ditching earrings and vice-versa. In all the instances, her hair was styled in soft curls.

What do you think of her looks?

