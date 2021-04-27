Janhvi Kapoor transforms into a modern bride for a recent magazine shoot; check out the pics

April 27, 2021 9:40:14 pm
Janhvi Kapoor’s fondness for ethnic wear is not hidden. The actor recently featured on the cover of Khush Wedding Magazine and transformed into a modern bride, displaying her unhindered love for lehengas. She collaborated with designer Abhinav Mishra and the results were stunning.
In a series of pictures shared by the digital magazine and the designer, three colours — sunflower yellow, white and a mellow orange were seen, along with an extensive mirror work, characteristic of Mishra’s style. The look was accessorised with stunning neckpieces from Kasmia Fine Jewellery and AKM Mehrasons Jewellers. Check out the pictures here.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the interview, partly quoted on Instagram, the Dhadak actor spoke of her relationship with Indian clothes, admitting that the fixation has been recent but deepened in no time. “My relationship with Indian wear started when I began learning Kathak about two years ago. It makes me feel very confident and comfortable. I think classic Indian pieces can make you feel pretty in a way that no other Western clothes can.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
All of the looks featured pastel shades and balancing of accessories. Opting for statement neckpieces meant ditching earrings and vice-versa. In all the instances, her hair was styled in soft curls.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her looks?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-