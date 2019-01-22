Janhvi Kapoor rocks this top skirt combo

Janhvi Kapoor has been pretty consistent in impressing the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The starlet was recently spotted looking pretty in a funky white t-shirt from Versace. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Shikha Karamchandani, the top was teamed with a hologram skirt from the label Madison. The look was kept understated and was accessorised with earrings from Shoplune and stilettos from Christian Louboutin.

Prior to this, she was spotted in an Anamika Khanna ensemble at The Lions Gold Awards 2019. However, this time, unlike in the past, the Dhadak actor did not quite impress. The fusion attire consisting of a crop top and a pair of white and hot pink embroidered pants was teamed with a matching skirt. The top had tassels on it and seemed too cluttered. Styled by stylist Tanya Ghavri, the ensemble was accessorised with earrings and a statement choker from Amrapali Jewels. The look was completed with a pair of black strappy heels.

Kapoor might have had missed the mark here, but she has turned heads in traditional attires earlier. One such instance was when she was spotted donning a lovely green handwoven bandhini sari from the designer Manish Malhotra’s collection during the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Udaipur. The look was accessorised with a gorgeous neckpiece while hair tied in a bun and red lipstick completed it.

What do you think of her current look?