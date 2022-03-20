From Tara Sutaria to Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses (March 13-20)

Bollywood celebrities are known to always keep their most fashionable foot forward. They are often spotted chanelling the latest trends in fashion. As such, if you’re looking for inspiration for a glamorous evening event, or just the perfect casual Sunday brunch with your girlfriends, take notes from these B-town celebrities.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actor looked gorgeous. (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) The actor looked gorgeous. (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Hit- Did anyone say ‘sparkle’? The Roohi actor served a glamorous look in a fitted, sequined dress from designer Manish Malhotra. The dreamy look was accentuated with dramatic eye make-up, nude lips, filled-in brows and lightly curled hair.

Tara Sutaria

Tara dressed up in an understated but chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara dressed up in an understated but chic look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- Channelling a girl-next-door look, Tara wore a pair of polka dotted co-ords and paired it with a subtle and comfortable make-up look. She had on barely-there make-up, a dab of highlighter and left her long tresses loose, and in a middle parting.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The Bollywood couple looked regal together. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) The Bollywood couple looked regal together. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Hit- Dressed to the nines together, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal served inspiration for the next time you and your beau have to attend a formal evening together. Vicky wore a digital printed, black velvet jacket paired with a black shirt while Katrina looked stunning in a structured, pale blue dress paired with a pair of glittery stilettoes.

Bipasha Basu

The actor’s easy-breezy dress stole the show! (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor’s easy-breezy dress stole the show! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- Wondering how to dress comfortably for casual dinner or drinks? Seek inspiration from actor Bipasha Basu who stepped out in a pink, white and black, printed dress with puffy sleeves and an easy-breezy silhouette. She paired the uber-comfortable outfit with a pair of oversized hoops, nude heels, a bright yellow sling bag, a stack of bracelets on her wrists and a necklace to complete the look.

Taapsee Pannu

The actor chose to mask up while out and about. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor chose to mask up while out and about. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- The perfect dress to transition from spring to summer, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu showed the way in a linen, beige, button-down, midi dress with a bow detail at the waist. She paired this super-casual look with a pair of black, strappy flats and a spacious tote bag as an accessory.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal looked stunning in her dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal looked stunning in her dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss-The Jersey actor looked gorgeous in a golden, full length gown by Shivani Awasty, and paired it with barely-there make-up, nude eyeshadow, a generous dab of highlighter and nude brown lips while her hair was straightened to perfection and left loose. While this look wasn’t gaudy at all, Mrunal has definitely seen better style days.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya looked comfortable on her day about town. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Divya looked comfortable on her day about town. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- The perfect daytime look to seek inspiration from, Divya paired a printed pair of shorts with a neon green coloured tank top. She paired it with chunky sneakers, a Louis Vuitton bag, classic black Ray Ban sunglasses and her signature smile, as she posed for photographers.

Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani

Both actors were dressed formally and looked absolutely stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Both actors were dressed formally and looked absolutely stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- Actors Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani looked their stylish best as they stepped together to pose for shutterbugs. While Jackky played it safe and dapper in a tailored, blue jacket paired with a navy blue tee and matching pants, Rakulpreet stole the show in a risque, chocolate brown coloured dress with a cut-out detail in front. Her outfit was accentuated even further with a pair of strappy heels.

